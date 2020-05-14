Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total transaction of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock worth $15,074,363 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.74. 334,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,800. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $517.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

