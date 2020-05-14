Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,656 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UNH traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.61. 5,704,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

