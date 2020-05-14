Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,081 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 62,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 238,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.41. 4,866,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,483. The company has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.06. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

