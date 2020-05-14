Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,699 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

ZTS traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.03. 2,246,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

