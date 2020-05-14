DecentBet Trading 38.3% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. DecentBet has a market cap of $370,224.99 and approximately $80.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.01985355 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00083766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00168218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00038986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

