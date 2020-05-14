Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,657 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $49,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 258,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $159.80. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

