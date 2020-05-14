Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

