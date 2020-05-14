Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Media Impact Score of -4.75

Media coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news sentiment score of -4.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.98. 62,297,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,120,314. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.