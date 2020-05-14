DeltaChain Hits Market Capitalization of $7,155.58 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $7,155.58 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00345391 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000895 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008459 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012348 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003475 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008522 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.