Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.80 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.30.

TSE:LB traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.