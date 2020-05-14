Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CWB. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.69. 304,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.93. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.09 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,713,896. Also, Director Robert L. Phillips bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at C$423,968.64. Insiders bought a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

