Dether (DTH) Price Up 11.3% This Week

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Dether has a total market cap of $109,046.50 and approximately $39.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.



Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

