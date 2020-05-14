Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AML has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 432.33 ($5.69).

AML traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 30.70 ($0.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,750,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 354.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82. The firm has a market cap of $490.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

In related news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

