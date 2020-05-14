DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $401.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,995. DexCom has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.08, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $514,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,595,626 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 15.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.