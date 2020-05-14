Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Diageo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $133.18. 619,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

