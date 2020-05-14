DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,725. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DMAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

