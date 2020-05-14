Diamond Price Up 0.2% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003446 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,472,748 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

