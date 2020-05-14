Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

DSSI stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

