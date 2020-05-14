Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $349.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $73.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

