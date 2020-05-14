DigitalNote (XDN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,047.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $24,047.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00678232 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 153.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

