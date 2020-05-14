Digitex Futures Price Hits $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $32.17 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.94 or 0.01989130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00083996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,850,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

