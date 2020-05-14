DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $38.90 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $7.33 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $38.90 or 0.00401904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, AirSwap, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 269,122 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bitbns, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, BigONE, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.