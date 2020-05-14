DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $192,294.66 and $66.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.02005422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00085659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00170014 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

