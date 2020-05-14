Distil (LON:DIS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Distil stock opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Distil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.97 ($0.03).

About Distil

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

