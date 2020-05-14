Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 3.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.99. 2,035,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

