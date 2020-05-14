Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

