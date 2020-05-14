DopeCoin (DOPE) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last Week

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. DopeCoin has a market cap of $244,606.88 and $4,050.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00454487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005250 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.