Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

