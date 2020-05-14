DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

