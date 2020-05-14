DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops One Day Volume of $412.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $234,480.95 and $412.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

