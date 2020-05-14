Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €23.00 by Baader Bank

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.42 ($33.05).

Get Duerr alerts:

Duerr stock opened at €17.15 ($19.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Duerr has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.74.

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.