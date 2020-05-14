Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,146,906 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.65% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $71,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 97,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,474. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNKN. Cfra cut their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.