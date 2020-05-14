Dusk Network Trading Up 4.3% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $465,860.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.03370195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030673 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

