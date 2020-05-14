e-Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,739.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0772 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00452168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003339 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005350 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,951,185 coins and its circulating supply is 17,128,825 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

