Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 41.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

