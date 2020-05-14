Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.23.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,338. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 79,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,055,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 685,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

