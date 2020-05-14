EagleX Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $42,476.33 and approximately $3,151.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last week, EagleX has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01989699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00169051 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00039253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

