Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Eastman Chemical worth $23,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,557. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

