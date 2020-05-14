EBCoin Price Hits $0.0001 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. EBCoin has a market cap of $559,354.44 and approximately $19,767.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.90 or 0.03414934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030721 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001836 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

