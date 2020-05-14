eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Reaches $211,055.44

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $211,055.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00450495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005220 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

