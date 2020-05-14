EchoLink (EKO) Reaches Market Cap of $543,468.46

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $543,468.46 and $126,271.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.03398208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

