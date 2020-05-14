Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 0.8% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 796,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

