Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $795,682.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

