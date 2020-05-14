Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIDX. Barclays decreased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. 47,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $66.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

