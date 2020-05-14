Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 7,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,584. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

