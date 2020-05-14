EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFGSY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of EFGSY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 1,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

About EIFFAGE SA/ADR

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

