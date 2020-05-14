Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0437 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and $91,624.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00453423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003671 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,768,788 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

