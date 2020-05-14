Eldorado Resorts Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $49.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. 346,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,145,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,027 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,149,000 after purchasing an additional 888,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

