Electra (ECA) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Electra has a market cap of $3.86 million and $2,849.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electra has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,541,152,393 coins and its circulating supply is 28,673,995,840 coins. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

