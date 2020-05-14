electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, April 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on electroCore from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 176,470 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,628.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in electroCore by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in electroCore by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

